Castrol Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 490.60 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 490.60 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 490.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.40 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 65.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.50 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 110.50 crore in June 2020.

Castrol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2020.

Castrol shares closed at 138.30 on July 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.16% returns over the last 6 months and 21.85% over the last 12 months.