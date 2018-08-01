Castrol standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,017.20 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,017.20 927.10 870.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,017.20 927.10 870.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 450.90 412.30 388.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 64.50 48.00 51.90 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.90 -30.90 -11.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 52.50 46.90 48.90 Depreciation 13.20 14.30 11.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 195.70 176.50 182.60 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 238.50 260.00 197.70 Other Income 17.30 22.80 15.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 255.80 282.80 213.20 Interest 0.30 0.70 0.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 255.50 282.10 213.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 255.50 282.10 213.10 Tax 91.30 100.30 75.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 164.20 181.80 137.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 164.20 181.80 137.90 Equity Share Capital 494.60 494.60 247.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.66 1.84 2.79 Diluted EPS 1.66 1.84 2.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.66 1.84 2.79 Diluted EPS 1.66 1.84 2.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited