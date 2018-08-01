Castrol standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,017.20 crore

Castrol India has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 1,017.20 crore and a net profit of Rs 164.20 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Castrol India has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 1,017.20 crore and a net profit of Rs 164.20 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 870.40 crore and net profit was Rs 137.90 crore. Castrol shares closed at 174.35 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and -12.97% over the last 12 months. Castrol India Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,017.20 927.10 870.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,017.20 927.10 870.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 450.90 412.30 388.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 64.50 48.00 51.90 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.90 -30.90 -11.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 52.50 46.90 48.90 Depreciation 13.20 14.30 11.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 195.70 176.50 182.60 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 238.50 260.00 197.70 Other Income 17.30 22.80 15.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 255.80 282.80 213.20 Interest 0.30 0.70 0.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 255.50 282.10 213.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 255.50 282.10 213.10 Tax 91.30 100.30 75.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 164.20 181.80 137.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 164.20 181.80 137.90 Equity Share Capital 494.60 494.60 247.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.66 1.84 2.79 Diluted EPS 1.66 1.84 2.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.66 1.84 2.79 Diluted EPS 1.66 1.84 2.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 1, 2018 01:48 pm