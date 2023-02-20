Castrol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,176.01 crore, up 7.83% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,176.01 1,121.07 1,090.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,176.01 1,121.07 1,090.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 565.87 575.66 463.40 Purchase of Traded Goods 43.27 72.65 45.70 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.74 -36.77 38.50 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 72.69 63.45 63.20 Depreciation 20.82 20.78 20.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 208.80 188.94 213.90 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 229.82 236.36 245.00 Other Income 19.64 18.71 12.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 249.46 255.07 257.40 Interest 1.57 1.23 0.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 247.89 253.84 256.90 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 247.89 253.84 256.90 Tax 54.57 66.67 68.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 193.32 187.17 188.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 193.32 187.17 188.60 Equity Share Capital 494.56 494.56 494.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.95 1.89 1.91 Diluted EPS 1.95 1.89 1.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.95 1.89 1.91 Diluted EPS 1.95 1.89 1.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited