Castrol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,176.01 crore, up 7.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Castrol India are:Net Sales at Rs 1,176.01 crore in December 2022 up 7.83% from Rs. 1,090.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.32 crore in December 2022 up 2.5% from Rs. 188.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.28 crore in December 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 278.30 crore in December 2021.
Castrol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in December 2021.
|Castrol shares closed at 121.05 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.28% returns over the last 6 months and 6.51% over the last 12 months.
|Castrol India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,176.01
|1,121.07
|1,090.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,176.01
|1,121.07
|1,090.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|565.87
|575.66
|463.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|43.27
|72.65
|45.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|34.74
|-36.77
|38.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|72.69
|63.45
|63.20
|Depreciation
|20.82
|20.78
|20.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|208.80
|188.94
|213.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|229.82
|236.36
|245.00
|Other Income
|19.64
|18.71
|12.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|249.46
|255.07
|257.40
|Interest
|1.57
|1.23
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|247.89
|253.84
|256.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|247.89
|253.84
|256.90
|Tax
|54.57
|66.67
|68.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|193.32
|187.17
|188.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|193.32
|187.17
|188.60
|Equity Share Capital
|494.56
|494.56
|494.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.95
|1.89
|1.91
|Diluted EPS
|1.95
|1.89
|1.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.95
|1.89
|1.91
|Diluted EPS
|1.95
|1.89
|1.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
