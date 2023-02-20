English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Castrol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,176.01 crore, up 7.83% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Castrol India are:Net Sales at Rs 1,176.01 crore in December 2022 up 7.83% from Rs. 1,090.60 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.32 crore in December 2022 up 2.5% from Rs. 188.60 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.28 crore in December 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 278.30 crore in December 2021.
    Castrol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in December 2021.Castrol shares closed at 121.05 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.28% returns over the last 6 months and 6.51% over the last 12 months.
    Castrol India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,176.011,121.071,090.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,176.011,121.071,090.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials565.87575.66463.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.2772.6545.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.74-36.7738.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost72.6963.4563.20
    Depreciation20.8220.7820.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses208.80188.94213.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax229.82236.36245.00
    Other Income19.6418.7112.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax249.46255.07257.40
    Interest1.571.230.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax247.89253.84256.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax247.89253.84256.90
    Tax54.5766.6768.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities193.32187.17188.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period193.32187.17188.60
    Equity Share Capital494.56494.56494.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.951.891.91
    Diluted EPS1.951.891.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.951.891.91
    Diluted EPS1.951.891.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Castrol #Castrol India #Earnings First-Cut #Lubricants #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:22 pm