Castrol Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 935.20 crore, down 7.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 935.20 crore in December 2020 down 7.57% from Rs. 1,011.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 187.70 crore in December 2020 down 30.81% from Rs. 271.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.90 crore in December 2020 down 23.64% from Rs. 357.40 crore in December 2019.

Castrol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.74 in December 2019.

Castrol shares closed at 125.30 on March 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.59% returns over the last 6 months and 25.99% over the last 12 months.