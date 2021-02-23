English
Castrol Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 935.20 crore, down 7.57% Y-o-Y

February 23, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Castrol India are:

Net Sales at Rs 935.20 crore in December 2020 down 7.57% from Rs. 1,011.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 187.70 crore in December 2020 down 30.81% from Rs. 271.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.90 crore in December 2020 down 23.64% from Rs. 357.40 crore in December 2019.

Castrol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.74 in December 2019.

Castrol shares closed at 125.90 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.08% returns over the last 6 months and -18.83% over the last 12 months.

Castrol India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations935.20883.101,011.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations935.20883.101,011.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials365.70343.40347.50
Purchase of Traded Goods38.1028.2031.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.00-19.5049.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost69.7053.2056.00
Depreciation22.3021.5018.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses228.10189.60186.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax235.30266.70322.90
Other Income15.3011.7016.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax250.60278.40339.10
Interest0.800.900.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax249.80277.50338.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax249.80277.50338.80
Tax62.1072.9067.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities187.70204.60271.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period187.70204.60271.30
Equity Share Capital494.60494.60494.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.902.072.74
Diluted EPS1.902.072.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.902.072.74
Diluted EPS1.902.072.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 23, 2021 12:18 pm

