Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Castrol Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,011.80 crore, down 2.09% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Castrol India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,011.80 crore in December 2019 down 2.09% from Rs. 1,033.40 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 271.30 crore in December 2019 up 28.03% from Rs. 211.90 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 357.40 crore in December 2019 up 4.2% from Rs. 343.00 crore in December 2018.

Castrol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.14 in December 2018.

Castrol shares closed at 145.30 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.15% returns over the last 6 months and -4.63% over the last 12 months.

Castrol India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations1,011.80849.201,033.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,011.80849.201,033.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials347.50334.90439.40
Purchase of Traded Goods31.8042.0052.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks49.006.60-4.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost56.0053.3055.90
Depreciation18.3018.6014.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses186.30167.90173.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax322.90225.90302.80
Other Income16.2011.6025.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax339.10237.50328.40
Interest0.300.300.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax338.80237.20328.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax338.80237.20328.10
Tax67.5048.80116.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities271.30188.40211.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period271.30188.40211.90
Equity Share Capital494.60494.60494.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.741.902.14
Diluted EPS2.741.902.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.741.902.14
Diluted EPS2.741.902.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Feb 10, 2020 10:33 am

tags #Castrol #Castrol India #Earnings First-Cut #Lubricants #Results

