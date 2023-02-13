 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Castrol India reports profit after tax at Rs 193 crore in October-December 2022

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 11:41 PM IST

The revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,176 crore, registering an 8 per cent growth over Rs 1,091 crore delivered in the October-December period of 2021, it said.

Lubes maker Castrol India on Monday reported its profit after tax at Rs 193 crore in the October-December quarter of 2022.

The company had reported a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 189 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

The company follows calendar year (January-December) for financial reporting.

