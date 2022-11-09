Caspian Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 25% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 6.09% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Caspian EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

Caspian shares closed at 7.69 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.79% returns over the last 6 months and 34.44% over the last 12 months.