Caspian Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 7.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 7.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 52.26% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 44.19% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

Caspian EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

Caspian shares closed at 25.09 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 267.89% returns over the last 6 months and 239.05% over the last 12 months.