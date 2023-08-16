Caspian Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 163% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 163% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 58.09% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Caspian EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Caspian shares closed at 24.99 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.45% returns over the last 6 months and 206.63% over the last 12 months.