Caspian Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 2.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 2.9% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 154.68% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 145.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.