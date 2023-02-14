Caspian Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 2.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 2.9% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 154.68% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 145.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Caspian EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

Caspian shares closed at 18.45 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 126.94% returns over the last 6 months and 291.72% over the last 12 months.