    Carysil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.16 crore, down 32.25% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Carysil are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.16 crore in March 2023 down 32.25% from Rs. 110.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2023 down 63.15% from Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.97 crore in March 2023 down 39.02% from Rs. 24.55 crore in March 2022.

    Carysil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.69 in March 2022.

    Carysil shares closed at 601.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.77% returns over the last 6 months and 16.40% over the last 12 months.

    Carysil
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.1669.73110.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.1669.73110.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.7723.5845.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.679.589.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.18-1.82-12.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.826.377.33
    Depreciation6.195.994.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.2319.3838.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.296.6417.73
    Other Income0.490.202.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.786.8419.87
    Interest2.532.612.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.254.2316.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.254.2316.89
    Tax1.630.354.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.623.8812.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.623.8812.53
    Equity Share Capital5.355.355.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.721.454.69
    Diluted EPS1.721.474.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.721.454.69
    Diluted EPS1.721.474.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:30 am