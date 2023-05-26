Carysil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.16 crore, down 32.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.16 crore in March 2023 down 32.25% from Rs. 110.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2023 down 63.15% from Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.97 crore in March 2023 down 39.02% from Rs. 24.55 crore in March 2022.

Carysil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.69 in March 2022.

Carysil shares closed at 601.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.77% returns over the last 6 months and 16.40% over the last 12 months.