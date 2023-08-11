English
    Carysil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.37 crore, down 36.03% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Carysil are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.37 crore in June 2023 down 36.03% from Rs. 108.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2023 down 67.92% from Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.15 crore in June 2023 down 40.7% from Rs. 23.86 crore in June 2022.

    Carysil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.61 in June 2022.

    Carysil shares closed at 691.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.86% returns over the last 6 months and 4.43% over the last 12 months.

    Carysil
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.3775.16108.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.3775.16108.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.0122.7737.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.327.675.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.132.184.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.236.827.11
    Depreciation6.136.195.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.9121.2331.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.908.2918.49
    Other Income1.130.490.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.028.7818.64
    Interest2.632.532.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.396.2516.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.396.2516.55
    Tax1.441.634.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.954.6212.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.954.6212.32
    Equity Share Capital5.365.355.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.481.724.61
    Diluted EPS1.471.724.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.481.724.61
    Diluted EPS1.471.724.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    August 11, 2023

