Carysil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.73 crore, down 32.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.73 crore in December 2022 down 32.93% from Rs. 103.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2022 down 67.77% from Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.83 crore in December 2022 down 43.31% from Rs. 22.63 crore in December 2021.