Carysil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.73 crore, down 32.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.73 crore in December 2022 down 32.93% from Rs. 103.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2022 down 67.77% from Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.83 crore in December 2022 down 43.31% from Rs. 22.63 crore in December 2021.

Carysil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in December 2021.

Carysil shares closed at 440.50 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.47% returns over the last 6 months and -36.71% over the last 12 months.