    Carysil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.73 crore, down 32.93% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Carysil are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.73 crore in December 2022 down 32.93% from Rs. 103.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2022 down 67.77% from Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.83 crore in December 2022 down 43.31% from Rs. 22.63 crore in December 2021.

    Carysil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in December 2021.

    Carysil shares closed at 440.50 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.47% returns over the last 6 months and -36.71% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.7382.38103.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.7382.38103.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.5827.6842.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.589.856.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.82-2.36-4.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.376.666.10
    Depreciation5.995.304.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.3826.2932.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.648.9715.94
    Other Income0.200.312.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.849.2818.14
    Interest2.612.892.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.236.3916.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.236.3916.06
    Tax0.351.624.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.884.7612.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.884.7612.05
    Equity Share Capital5.355.355.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.451.784.51
    Diluted EPS1.471.774.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.451.784.51
    Diluted EPS1.471.774.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:33 am