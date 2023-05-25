English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Carysil Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.57 crore, up 4.78% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Carysil are:

    Net Sales at Rs 145.57 crore in March 2023 up 4.78% from Rs. 138.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.43 crore in March 2023 down 24.04% from Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.26 crore in March 2023 down 10.3% from Rs. 30.39 crore in March 2022.

    Carysil EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.13 in March 2022.

    Carysil shares closed at 612.00 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.91% returns over the last 6 months and 18.46% over the last 12 months.

    Carysil
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations145.57137.80138.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations145.57137.80138.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.2853.1554.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.1919.8514.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.96-2.83-10.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.1512.179.79
    Depreciation7.247.004.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.7630.4442.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9918.0223.23
    Other Income1.030.162.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0218.1725.42
    Interest3.783.973.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.2414.2022.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.2414.2022.01
    Tax3.742.075.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.5012.1316.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.5012.1316.54
    Minority Interest-0.07-0.08-0.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.4312.0516.36
    Equity Share Capital5.355.355.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.644.506.13
    Diluted EPS4.634.516.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.644.506.13
    Diluted EPS4.634.516.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Carysil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:27 pm