Carysil Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.57 crore, up 4.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.57 crore in March 2023 up 4.78% from Rs. 138.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.43 crore in March 2023 down 24.04% from Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.26 crore in March 2023 down 10.3% from Rs. 30.39 crore in March 2022.

Carysil EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.13 in March 2022.

Carysil shares closed at 612.00 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.91% returns over the last 6 months and 18.46% over the last 12 months.