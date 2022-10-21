CarTrade Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.08 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.08 crore in September 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 31.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.47 crore in September 2022 up 118.42% from Rs. 40.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.60 crore in September 2022 up 143.42% from Rs. 35.93 crore in September 2021.

CarTrade Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.85 in September 2021.

CarTrade Tech shares closed at 584.55 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.76% returns over the last 6 months and -54.17% over the last 12 months.