CarTrade Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.08 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CarTrade Tech are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.08 crore in September 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 31.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.47 crore in September 2022 up 118.42% from Rs. 40.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.60 crore in September 2022 up 143.42% from Rs. 35.93 crore in September 2021.

CarTrade Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.85 in September 2021.

CarTrade Tech shares closed at 604.85 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -50.98% over the last 12 months.

CarTrade Tech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.08 34.81 31.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.08 34.81 31.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.10 2.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 1.22 -0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.34 25.66 63.17
Depreciation 1.52 1.49 1.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.00 11.75 9.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.78 -5.42 -44.70
Other Income 17.86 7.21 7.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.08 1.80 -37.12
Interest 0.15 0.19 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.93 1.61 -37.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.93 1.61 -37.32
Tax 6.46 -0.08 3.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.47 1.68 -40.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.47 1.68 -40.58
Equity Share Capital 46.67 46.67 45.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 0.36 -8.85
Diluted EPS 1.47 0.33 -8.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 0.36 -8.85
Diluted EPS 1.47 0.33 -8.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:44 pm
