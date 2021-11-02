CarTrade Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.57 crore, up 50.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.57 crore in September 2021 up 50.12% from Rs. 21.03 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.58 crore in September 2021 down 1886.42% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.93 crore in September 2021 down 1058.13% from Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2020.

CarTrade Tech shares closed at 1,160.00 on November 01, 2021 (NSE)