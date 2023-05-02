 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CarTrade Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore, up 17.31% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CarTrade Tech are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore in March 2023 up 17.31% from Rs. 36.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2023 up 136.69% from Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.99 crore in March 2023 up 151.74% from Rs. 32.84 crore in March 2022.

CarTrade Tech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.79 42.00 36.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.79 42.00 36.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.14 28.60 61.95
Depreciation 1.63 1.48 1.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.59 11.40 14.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.56 0.52 -44.04
Other Income 15.92 15.25 10.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.36 15.77 -34.02
Interest 0.13 0.13 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.23 15.64 -34.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.23 15.64 -34.16
Tax 3.60 3.82 -2.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.63 11.82 -31.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.63 11.82 -31.68
Equity Share Capital 46.84 46.77 46.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 2.53 -6.81
Diluted EPS 2.28 2.32 -6.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 2.53 -6.81
Diluted EPS 2.28 2.32 -6.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited