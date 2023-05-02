CarTrade Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore, up 17.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore in March 2023 up 17.31% from Rs. 36.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2023 up 136.69% from Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.99 crore in March 2023 up 151.74% from Rs. 32.84 crore in March 2022.