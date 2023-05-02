English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CarTrade Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore, up 17.31% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CarTrade Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore in March 2023 up 17.31% from Rs. 36.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2023 up 136.69% from Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.99 crore in March 2023 up 151.74% from Rs. 32.84 crore in March 2022.

    CarTrade Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.81 in March 2022.

    CarTrade Tech shares closed at 423.50 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.20% returns over the last 6 months and -34.83% over the last 12 months.

    CarTrade Tech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.7942.0036.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.7942.0036.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.1428.6061.95
    Depreciation1.631.481.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.5911.4014.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.560.52-44.04
    Other Income15.9215.2510.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3615.77-34.02
    Interest0.130.130.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.2315.64-34.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.2315.64-34.16
    Tax3.603.82-2.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.6311.82-31.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.6311.82-31.68
    Equity Share Capital46.8446.7746.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.482.53-6.81
    Diluted EPS2.282.32-6.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.482.53-6.81
    Diluted EPS2.282.32-6.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Automobile - Dealers & Distributors #CarTrade Tech #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am