CarTrade Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore, up 17.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.79 crore in March 2023 up 17.31% from Rs. 36.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2023 up 136.69% from Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.99 crore in March 2023 up 151.74% from Rs. 32.84 crore in March 2022.

CarTrade Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.81 in March 2022.

CarTrade Tech shares closed at 423.50 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.20% returns over the last 6 months and -34.83% over the last 12 months.