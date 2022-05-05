CarTrade Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.48 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CarTrade Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.48 crore in March 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 31.01 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2022 down 410.3% from Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.84 crore in March 2022 down 362.51% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2021.
CarTrade Tech shares closed at 636.10 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.46% returns over the last 6 months
|
|CarTrade Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.48
|34.43
|31.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.48
|34.43
|31.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.74
|2.97
|2.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.34
|-0.53
|-1.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|61.95
|63.30
|15.96
|Depreciation
|1.18
|1.28
|1.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.30
|11.68
|8.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.04
|-44.27
|4.02
|Other Income
|10.02
|7.36
|7.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.02
|-36.91
|11.33
|Interest
|0.14
|0.24
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.16
|-37.16
|11.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.16
|-37.16
|11.25
|Tax
|-2.48
|-7.72
|1.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.68
|-29.43
|10.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.68
|-29.43
|10.21
|Equity Share Capital
|46.62
|46.53
|3.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|1,607.80
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.81
|-6.34
|28.48
|Diluted EPS
|-6.81
|-6.34
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.81
|-6.34
|28.48
|Diluted EPS
|-6.81
|-6.34
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited