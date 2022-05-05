 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CarTrade Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.48 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CarTrade Tech are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.48 crore in March 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 31.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2022 down 410.3% from Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.84 crore in March 2022 down 362.51% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2021.

CarTrade Tech shares closed at 636.10 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.46% returns over the last 6 months

CarTrade Tech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.48 34.43 31.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 36.48 34.43 31.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.74 2.97 2.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.34 -0.53 -1.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.95 63.30 15.96
Depreciation 1.18 1.28 1.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.30 11.68 8.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -44.04 -44.27 4.02
Other Income 10.02 7.36 7.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -34.02 -36.91 11.33
Interest 0.14 0.24 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -34.16 -37.16 11.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -34.16 -37.16 11.25
Tax -2.48 -7.72 1.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -31.68 -29.43 10.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -31.68 -29.43 10.21
Equity Share Capital 46.62 46.53 3.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 1,607.80
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.81 -6.34 28.48
Diluted EPS -6.81 -6.34 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.81 -6.34 28.48
Diluted EPS -6.81 -6.34 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

