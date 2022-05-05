CarTrade Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.48 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.48 crore in March 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 31.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2022 down 410.3% from Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.84 crore in March 2022 down 362.51% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2021.

CarTrade Tech shares closed at 636.10 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.46% returns over the last 6 months