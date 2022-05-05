English
    CarTrade Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.48 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CarTrade Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.48 crore in March 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 31.01 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2022 down 410.3% from Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.84 crore in March 2022 down 362.51% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2021.

    CarTrade Tech shares closed at 636.10 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.46% returns over the last 6 months

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.4834.4331.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.4834.4331.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.742.972.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.34-0.53-1.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.9563.3015.96
    Depreciation1.181.281.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.3011.688.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-44.04-44.274.02
    Other Income10.027.367.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.02-36.9111.33
    Interest0.140.240.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-34.16-37.1611.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-34.16-37.1611.25
    Tax-2.48-7.721.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-31.68-29.4310.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-31.68-29.4310.21
    Equity Share Capital46.6246.533.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----1,607.80
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.81-6.3428.48
    Diluted EPS-6.81-6.34--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.81-6.3428.48
    Diluted EPS-6.81-6.34--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    May 5, 2022
