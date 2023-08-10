English
    CarTrade Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.85 crore, up 23.1% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CarTrade Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.85 crore in June 2023 up 23.1% from Rs. 34.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.34 crore in June 2023 up 634.24% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.19 crore in June 2023 up 392.1% from Rs. 3.29 crore in June 2022.

    CarTrade Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

    CarTrade Tech shares closed at 529.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.84% returns over the last 6 months and -15.85% over the last 12 months.

    CarTrade Tech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.8542.7934.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.8542.7934.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----1.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.1829.1425.66
    Depreciation1.941.631.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.9212.5911.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.19-0.56-5.42
    Other Income17.4415.927.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2515.361.80
    Interest0.160.130.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.0915.231.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.0915.231.61
    Tax1.743.60-0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.3411.631.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.3411.631.68
    Equity Share Capital46.8546.8446.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.642.480.36
    Diluted EPS2.422.280.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.642.480.36
    Diluted EPS2.422.280.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

