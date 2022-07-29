CarTrade Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.81 crore, up 55.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.81 crore in June 2022 up 55.57% from Rs. 22.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2022 up 103.79% from Rs. 44.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in June 2022 up 107.84% from Rs. 41.97 crore in June 2021.

CarTrade Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.80 in June 2021.

CarTrade Tech shares closed at 676.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.72% returns over the last 6 months