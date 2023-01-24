CarTrade Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.00 crore, up 21.98% Y-o-Y

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CarTrade Tech are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.00 crore in December 2022 up 21.98% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2022 up 140.15% from Rs. 29.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.25 crore in December 2022 up 148.41% from Rs. 35.63 crore in December 2021.

CarTrade Tech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.00 37.08 34.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.00 37.08 34.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.60 28.34 63.30
Depreciation 1.48 1.52 1.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.40 11.00 11.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 -3.78 -44.27
Other Income 15.25 17.86 7.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.77 14.08 -36.91
Interest 0.13 0.15 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.64 13.93 -37.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.64 13.93 -37.16
Tax 3.82 6.46 -7.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.82 7.47 -29.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.82 7.47 -29.43
Equity Share Capital 46.77 46.67 46.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 1.60 -6.34
Diluted EPS 2.32 1.47 -6.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 1.60 -6.34
Diluted EPS 2.32 1.47 -6.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited