CarTrade Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.43 crore, up 12.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.43 crore in December 2021 up 12.44% from Rs. 30.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.43 crore in December 2021 down 361.59% from Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.63 crore in December 2021 down 352.7% from Rs. 14.10 crore in December 2020.

CarTrade Tech shares closed at 768.25 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)