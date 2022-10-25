 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CarTrade Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.89 crore, up 13.3% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CarTrade Tech are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.89 crore in September 2022 up 13.3% from Rs. 77.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2022 up 109.14% from Rs. 37.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.78 crore in September 2022 up 201.52% from Rs. 22.44 crore in September 2021.

CarTrade Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.22 in September 2021.

CarTrade Tech shares closed at 604.85 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -50.98% over the last 12 months.

CarTrade Tech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.89 82.78 77.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.89 82.78 77.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.29 2.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 1.22 -0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 52.59 48.81 83.23
Depreciation 7.13 6.79 1.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.12 29.01 25.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.05 -4.34 -34.58
Other Income 14.60 9.99 10.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.65 5.65 -24.06
Interest 1.90 1.86 6.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.75 3.79 -30.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.75 3.79 -30.60
Tax 8.18 0.47 4.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.58 3.32 -35.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.58 3.32 -35.35
Minority Interest -2.13 -0.75 -2.32
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.44 2.57 -37.67
Equity Share Capital 46.67 46.67 45.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 0.55 -8.22
Diluted EPS 0.68 0.51 -8.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 0.55 -8.22
Diluted EPS 0.68 0.51 -8.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Automobile - Dealers &amp; Distributors #CarTrade Tech #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
