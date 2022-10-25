CarTrade Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.89 crore, up 13.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.89 crore in September 2022 up 13.3% from Rs. 77.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2022 up 109.14% from Rs. 37.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.78 crore in September 2022 up 201.52% from Rs. 22.44 crore in September 2021.

CarTrade Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.22 in September 2021.

CarTrade Tech shares closed at 604.85 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -50.98% over the last 12 months.