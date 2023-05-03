English
    CarTrade Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.86 crore, up 2.92% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CarTrade Tech are:Net Sales at Rs 95.86 crore in March 2023 up 2.92% from Rs. 93.14 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.96 crore in March 2023 up 158.25% from Rs. 25.67 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.51 crore in March 2023 up 346.47% from Rs. 13.19 crore in March 2022.
    CarTrade Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.52 in March 2022.CarTrade Tech shares closed at 427.75 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.42% returns over the last 6 months and -34.17% over the last 12 months.
    CarTrade Tech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.8697.2193.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.8697.2193.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.463.492.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.3752.5685.02
    Depreciation7.597.236.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.2630.5630.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.193.36-32.39
    Other Income20.7318.6512.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9222.01-19.65
    Interest2.041.871.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.8820.14-21.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.8820.14-21.41
    Tax5.396.10-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.4914.05-21.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.4914.05-21.39
    Minority Interest-2.54-1.01-4.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.9613.03-25.67
    Equity Share Capital46.8446.7746.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.192.79-5.52
    Diluted EPS2.932.56-5.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.192.79-5.52
    Diluted EPS2.932.56-5.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

