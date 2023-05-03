CarTrade Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.86 crore, up 2.92% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 95.86 97.21 93.14 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 95.86 97.21 93.14 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.46 3.49 2.74 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.34 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 51.37 52.56 85.02 Depreciation 7.59 7.23 6.46 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 32.26 30.56 30.97 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.19 3.36 -32.39 Other Income 20.73 18.65 12.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.92 22.01 -19.65 Interest 2.04 1.87 1.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.88 20.14 -21.41 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 22.88 20.14 -21.41 Tax 5.39 6.10 -0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.49 14.05 -21.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.49 14.05 -21.39 Minority Interest -2.54 -1.01 -4.28 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.96 13.03 -25.67 Equity Share Capital 46.84 46.77 46.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.19 2.79 -5.52 Diluted EPS 2.93 2.56 -5.52 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.19 2.79 -5.52 Diluted EPS 2.93 2.56 -5.52 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited