CarTrade Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.86 crore, up 2.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CarTrade Tech are:Net Sales at Rs 95.86 crore in March 2023 up 2.92% from Rs. 93.14 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.96 crore in March 2023 up 158.25% from Rs. 25.67 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.51 crore in March 2023 up 346.47% from Rs. 13.19 crore in March 2022.
CarTrade Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.52 in March 2022.
|CarTrade Tech shares closed at 427.75 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.42% returns over the last 6 months and -34.17% over the last 12 months.
|CarTrade Tech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.86
|97.21
|93.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.86
|97.21
|93.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.46
|3.49
|2.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.37
|52.56
|85.02
|Depreciation
|7.59
|7.23
|6.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.26
|30.56
|30.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.19
|3.36
|-32.39
|Other Income
|20.73
|18.65
|12.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.92
|22.01
|-19.65
|Interest
|2.04
|1.87
|1.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|22.88
|20.14
|-21.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|22.88
|20.14
|-21.41
|Tax
|5.39
|6.10
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|17.49
|14.05
|-21.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|17.49
|14.05
|-21.39
|Minority Interest
|-2.54
|-1.01
|-4.28
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|14.96
|13.03
|-25.67
|Equity Share Capital
|46.84
|46.77
|46.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.19
|2.79
|-5.52
|Diluted EPS
|2.93
|2.56
|-5.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.19
|2.79
|-5.52
|Diluted EPS
|2.93
|2.56
|-5.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited