 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CarTrade Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.14 crore, up 13.43% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CarTrade Tech are:

Net Sales at Rs 93.14 crore in March 2022 up 13.43% from Rs. 82.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.67 crore in March 2022 down 314.74% from Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.19 crore in March 2022 down 151.22% from Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2021.

CarTrade Tech shares closed at 640.40 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.10% returns over the last 6 months

CarTrade Tech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 93.14 88.78 82.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 93.14 88.78 82.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.74 2.97 2.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.34 -0.53 -1.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 85.02 83.18 38.25
Depreciation 6.46 6.27 16.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.97 31.10 26.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -32.39 -34.21 -0.89
Other Income 12.74 13.54 9.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.65 -20.67 8.91
Interest 1.76 1.75 -10.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.41 -22.42 19.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -21.41 -22.42 19.44
Tax -0.02 -3.93 5.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.39 -18.49 13.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.39 -18.49 13.63
Minority Interest -4.28 -4.87 -1.67
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -25.67 -23.36 11.96
Equity Share Capital 46.62 46.53 3.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 1,610.89
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.52 -5.03 38.02
Diluted EPS -5.52 -5.03 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.52 -5.03 38.02
Diluted EPS -5.52 -5.03 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Automobile - Dealers &amp; Distributors #CarTrade Tech #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 5, 2022 12:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.