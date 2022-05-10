CarTrade Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.14 crore, up 13.43% Y-o-Y
May 10, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CarTrade Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 93.14 crore in March 2022 up 13.43% from Rs. 82.11 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.67 crore in March 2022 down 314.74% from Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.19 crore in March 2022 down 151.22% from Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2021.
CarTrade Tech shares closed at 616.85 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.93% returns over the last 6 months
|CarTrade Tech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|93.14
|88.78
|82.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|93.14
|88.78
|82.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.74
|2.97
|2.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.34
|-0.53
|-1.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|85.02
|83.18
|38.25
|Depreciation
|6.46
|6.27
|16.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.97
|31.10
|26.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.39
|-34.21
|-0.89
|Other Income
|12.74
|13.54
|9.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.65
|-20.67
|8.91
|Interest
|1.76
|1.75
|-10.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.41
|-22.42
|19.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.41
|-22.42
|19.44
|Tax
|-0.02
|-3.93
|5.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.39
|-18.49
|13.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.39
|-18.49
|13.63
|Minority Interest
|-4.28
|-4.87
|-1.67
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-25.67
|-23.36
|11.96
|Equity Share Capital
|46.62
|46.53
|3.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|1,610.89
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.52
|-5.03
|38.02
|Diluted EPS
|-5.52
|-5.03
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.52
|-5.03
|38.02
|Diluted EPS
|-5.52
|-5.03
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes