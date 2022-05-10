CarTrade Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.14 crore, up 13.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.14 crore in March 2022 up 13.43% from Rs. 82.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.67 crore in March 2022 down 314.74% from Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.19 crore in March 2022 down 151.22% from Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2021.

CarTrade Tech shares closed at 616.85 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.93% returns over the last 6 months