    CarTrade Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 86.07 crore, up 3.97% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CarTrade Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 86.07 crore in June 2023 up 3.97% from Rs. 82.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2023 up 406.71% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.31 crore in June 2023 up 111.5% from Rs. 12.44 crore in June 2022.

    CarTrade Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2022.

    CarTrade Tech shares closed at 529.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.84% returns over the last 6 months and -15.85% over the last 12 months.

    CarTrade Tech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations86.0795.8682.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations86.0795.8682.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.461.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----1.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.5751.3748.81
    Depreciation8.377.596.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.0332.2629.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.904.19-4.34
    Other Income20.8420.739.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9424.925.65
    Interest2.172.041.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.7722.883.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.7722.883.79
    Tax2.255.390.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.5117.493.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.5117.493.32
    Minority Interest-0.52-2.54-0.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.0014.962.57
    Equity Share Capital46.8546.8446.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.773.190.55
    Diluted EPS2.552.930.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.773.190.55
    Diluted EPS2.552.930.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

