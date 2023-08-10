CarTrade Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 86.07 crore, up 3.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.07 crore in June 2023 up 3.97% from Rs. 82.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2023 up 406.71% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.31 crore in June 2023 up 111.5% from Rs. 12.44 crore in June 2022.

CarTrade Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2022.

CarTrade Tech shares closed at 529.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.84% returns over the last 6 months and -15.85% over the last 12 months.