CarTrade Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore, up 14.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore in December 2021 up 14.74% from Rs. 77.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.36 crore in December 2021 down 228.59% from Rs. 18.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.40 crore in December 2021 down 143.73% from Rs. 32.93 crore in December 2020.

CarTrade Tech shares closed at 768.00 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)