Career Point Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore in September 2021 down 1.55% from Rs. 6.41 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021 down 24.49% from Rs. 4.21 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2021 down 25.53% from Rs. 7.56 crore in September 2020.

Career Point EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.32 in September 2020.

Career Point shares closed at 150.95 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.05% returns over the last 6 months and -11.10% over the last 12 months.