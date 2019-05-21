Career Point Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.33 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.33 crore in March 2019 up 10.48% from Rs. 13.88 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019 down 24.12% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2019 up 39.92% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2018.

Career Point EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2018.

Career Point shares closed at 69.20 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.83% returns over the last 6 months and -33.33% over the last 12 months.