Career Point Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.44 crore, down 61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.44 crore in December 2020 down 61% from Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2020 down 8.38% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2020 down 12.95% from Rs. 9.19 crore in December 2019.

Career Point EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.13 in December 2019.

Career Point shares closed at 162.90 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.89% returns over the last 6 months and 26.48% over the last 12 months.