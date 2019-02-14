Career Point Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.90 crore, down 27.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.90 crore in December 2018 down 27.87% from Rs. 22.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2018 down 60.12% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2018 down 40.62% from Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2017.

Career Point EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.52 in December 2017.

Career Point shares closed at 66.65 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.26% returns over the last 6 months and -49.06% over the last 12 months.