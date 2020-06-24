Career Point Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.36 crore, down 32.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.36 crore in March 2020 down 32.45% from Rs. 24.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2020 down 33.45% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.07 crore in March 2020 down 29.65% from Rs. 10.05 crore in March 2019.

Career Point EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.93 in March 2019.

Career Point shares closed at 151.25 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.42% returns over the last 6 months and 132.51% over the last 12 months.