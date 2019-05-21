Career Point Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.22 crore, up 29.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.22 crore in March 2019 up 29.1% from Rs. 18.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2019 up 79.07% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.05 crore in March 2019 up 60.8% from Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2018.

Career Point EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2018.

Career Point shares closed at 69.20 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.83% returns over the last 6 months and -33.33% over the last 12 months.