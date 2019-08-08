Career Point Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.37 crore, down 3.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.37 crore in June 2019 down 3.87% from Rs. 26.39 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.50 crore in June 2019 up 35.78% from Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.71 crore in June 2019 up 44.07% from Rs. 10.21 crore in June 2018.

Career Point EPS has increased to Rs. 4.68 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.45 in June 2018.

Career Point shares closed at 52.50 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.76% returns over the last 6 months and -49.18% over the last 12 months.