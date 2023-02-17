Career Point Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore, up 49.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore in December 2022 up 49.09% from Rs. 14.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2022 up 56.28% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.96 crore in December 2022 up 39.51% from Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2021.