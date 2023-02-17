 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Career Point Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore, up 49.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Career Point are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore in December 2022 up 49.09% from Rs. 14.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2022 up 56.28% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.96 crore in December 2022 up 39.51% from Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2021.

Career Point
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.32 18.62 14.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.32 18.62 14.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.83 0.81 0.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 -0.16 1.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.34 2.35 2.30
Depreciation 0.99 1.00 1.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.99 4.53 0.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.11 10.08 9.15
Other Income 1.86 0.90 1.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.97 10.98 10.39
Interest 0.52 0.42 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.45 10.56 9.78
Exceptional Items -- 0.03 --
P/L Before Tax 14.45 10.59 9.78
Tax 3.53 2.41 2.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.93 8.18 7.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.93 8.18 7.01
Minority Interest -- -0.01 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.03 -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.96 8.17 7.01
Equity Share Capital 18.19 18.19 18.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 4.50 3.85
Diluted EPS 6.00 4.50 3.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 4.50 3.85
Diluted EPS 6.00 4.50 3.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited