CARE Ratings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.49 crore, up 11.81% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CARE Ratings are:

Net Sales at Rs 77.49 crore in September 2022 up 11.81% from Rs. 69.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.47 crore in September 2022 up 29.26% from Rs. 29.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.31 crore in September 2022 up 27.75% from Rs. 41.73 crore in September 2021.

CARE Ratings EPS has increased to Rs. 12.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.10 in September 2021.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 512.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.21% returns over the last 6 months and -23.81% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 77.49 48.74 69.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 77.49 48.74 69.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.97 22.86 26.88
Depreciation 1.92 1.87 1.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.84 6.84 7.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.75 17.17 33.54
Other Income 8.63 7.32 6.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.39 24.49 40.07
Interest 0.08 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.30 24.40 39.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.30 24.40 39.96
Tax 12.83 6.32 10.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.47 18.08 29.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.47 18.08 29.76
Equity Share Capital 29.65 29.65 29.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.98 6.10 10.10
Diluted EPS 12.98 6.10 9.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.98 6.10 10.10
Diluted EPS 12.98 6.10 9.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:06 am
