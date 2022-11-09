CARE Ratings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.49 crore, up 11.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.49 crore in September 2022 up 11.81% from Rs. 69.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.47 crore in September 2022 up 29.26% from Rs. 29.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.31 crore in September 2022 up 27.75% from Rs. 41.73 crore in September 2021.

CARE Ratings EPS has increased to Rs. 12.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.10 in September 2021.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 512.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.21% returns over the last 6 months and -23.81% over the last 12 months.