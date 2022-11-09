English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CARE Ratings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.49 crore, up 11.81% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CARE Ratings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.49 crore in September 2022 up 11.81% from Rs. 69.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.47 crore in September 2022 up 29.26% from Rs. 29.76 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.31 crore in September 2022 up 27.75% from Rs. 41.73 crore in September 2021.

    CARE Ratings EPS has increased to Rs. 12.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.10 in September 2021.

    Close

    CARE Ratings shares closed at 512.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.21% returns over the last 6 months and -23.81% over the last 12 months.

    CARE Ratings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.4948.7469.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.4948.7469.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.9722.8626.88
    Depreciation1.921.871.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.846.847.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.7517.1733.54
    Other Income8.637.326.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.3924.4940.07
    Interest0.080.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.3024.4039.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax51.3024.4039.96
    Tax12.836.3210.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.4718.0829.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.4718.0829.76
    Equity Share Capital29.6529.6529.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.986.1010.10
    Diluted EPS12.986.109.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.986.1010.10
    Diluted EPS12.986.109.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Care Ratings #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:06 am