CARE Ratings Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.40 crore, up 7.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.40 crore in September 2020 up 7.48% from Rs. 66.43 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.00 crore in September 2020 up 2.72% from Rs. 36.99 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.67 crore in September 2020 up 13.66% from Rs. 45.46 crore in September 2019.

CARE Ratings EPS has increased to Rs. 12.90 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.56 in September 2019.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 404.30 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.58% returns over the last 6 months and -23.42% over the last 12 months.