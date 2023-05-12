English
    CARE Ratings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.05 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CARE Ratings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.05 crore in March 2023 up 14.29% from Rs. 59.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.86 crore in March 2023 down 10.59% from Rs. 28.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.93 crore in March 2023 up 4.92% from Rs. 36.15 crore in March 2022.

    CARE Ratings EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.75 in March 2022.

    CARE Ratings shares closed at 686.95 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.46% returns over the last 6 months and 68.91% over the last 12 months.

    CARE Ratings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.0554.5559.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.0554.5559.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.2925.9124.91
    Depreciation2.331.931.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.9510.395.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.4816.3326.87
    Other Income10.1211.037.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.6027.3634.27
    Interest0.450.070.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.1527.2934.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.1527.2934.18
    Tax9.305.895.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.8621.4028.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.8621.4028.92
    Equity Share Capital29.7029.6429.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.717.229.75
    Diluted EPS8.717.229.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.717.229.75
    Diluted EPS8.707.229.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 12, 2023 11:00 am