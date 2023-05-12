CARE Ratings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.05 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.05 crore in March 2023 up 14.29% from Rs. 59.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.86 crore in March 2023 down 10.59% from Rs. 28.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.93 crore in March 2023 up 4.92% from Rs. 36.15 crore in March 2022.

CARE Ratings EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.75 in March 2022.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 686.95 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.46% returns over the last 6 months and 68.91% over the last 12 months.