CARE Ratings Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.72 crore, up 19.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.72 crore in March 2021 up 19.16% from Rs. 57.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.09 crore in March 2021 up 58.36% from Rs. 13.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.40 crore in March 2021 up 56.06% from Rs. 20.12 crore in March 2020.

CARE Ratings EPS has increased to Rs. 7.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.73 in March 2020.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 670.75 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.66% returns over the last 6 months and 68.70% over the last 12 months.