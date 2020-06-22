CARE Ratings Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 57.67 crore, down 29.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.67 crore in March 2020 down 29.23% from Rs. 81.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.95 crore in March 2020 down 59.73% from Rs. 34.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.12 crore in March 2020 down 64.29% from Rs. 56.35 crore in March 2019.

CARE Ratings EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.73 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.76 in March 2019.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 404.95 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -58.87% returns over the last 6 months and -61.82% over the last 12 months.