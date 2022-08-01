 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CARE Ratings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.74 crore, up 16.68% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CARE Ratings are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.74 crore in June 2022 up 16.68% from Rs. 41.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.08 crore in June 2022 up 65.93% from Rs. 10.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.36 crore in June 2022 up 78.59% from Rs. 14.76 crore in June 2021.

CARE Ratings EPS has increased to Rs. 6.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.70 in June 2021.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 453.75 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.03% returns over the last 6 months and -37.25% over the last 12 months.

CARE Ratings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 48.74 59.54 41.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 48.74 59.54 41.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.86 24.91 27.67
Depreciation 1.87 1.88 1.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.84 5.88 6.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.17 26.87 5.45
Other Income 7.32 7.39 7.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.49 34.27 13.10
Interest 0.10 0.09 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.40 34.18 12.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.40 34.18 12.99
Tax 6.32 5.26 2.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.08 28.92 10.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.08 28.92 10.89
Equity Share Capital 29.65 29.65 29.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.10 9.75 3.70
Diluted EPS 6.10 9.69 3.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.10 9.75 3.70
Diluted EPS 6.10 9.69 3.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Care Ratings #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.